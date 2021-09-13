Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi passed away on Monday (September 13) morning after battling cancer. As soon as this news broke out, Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital to console the bereaved family. Reportedly, Uttej broke down into tears after seeing Chiranjeevi.

