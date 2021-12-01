The makers of Valimai as promised, released the second single, Mother's promo today (December 1) at 7 PM. However, sadly the melody does not see a glimpse of the lead actor Ajith Kumar in it. In a nutshell, the track basically makes us aware about the importance of maa and is a soothing tribute to motherhood. The full song titled Mother will be out on December 5.

Watch Mother Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)