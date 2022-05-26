Veetla Vishesham is the upcoming film starring RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Sathyaraj in the lead. It is a remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Badhaai Ho. The makers have released the trailer of the Tamil remake and this RJ Balaji - NJ Saravanan directorial promises to be a fun family drama. Veetla Vishesham: RJ Balaji Announces The Title And Shares The First Look Of Badhaai Ho’s Tamil Remake; Film To Release On June 17 (View Poster).

Watch The Trailer Of Veetla Vishesham Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)