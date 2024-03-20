Manju Warrier, renowned for her contributions to Malayalam Cinema, recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself riding a superbike. The video not only caught the attention of fans and netizens but also garnered praise from her colleagues in Mollywood. Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Saniya Iyappan and Beena Antony were among those who reacted to Manju’s post. In the cool video, the actress can be seen sporting a casual outfit, fully geared up while riding the BMW R 125 GS bike. Manju Warrier Thanks Ajith Kumar and Adventure Riders India for Inviting Her on Their Two-Wheeler Tour (View Pics).

Manju Warrier Riding The Superbike

Mollywood Members Reacts

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@manju.warrier)

