Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV shared a video on his YouTube Channel with the title ‘Dangerous RGV with Double Dangerous Ashu’. Towards the end of the video, RGV is seen kissing and licking actress Ashu Reddy’s toes. Well, it has taken the internet by storm. Climax: Ram Gopal Varma's Hot Thriller With Porn Star Mia Malkova to Release on YouTube, Here's When You Can Watch It Online.

