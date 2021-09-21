Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most active celebs on Instagram. The actor posts cute pictures of him with his dog, snaps of his stunning photoshoots and stills and posters of his upcoming list. However, today (September 21), the actor posted a cryptic post talking about exhaustion and pain.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)