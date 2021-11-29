Kamal Haasan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. The hospital had issued a statement citing that the veteran actor’s health condition is stable. But looks like his health issue could possibly affect the release of his upcoming film Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was slated to be released in March 2022. But now reports are doing rounds citing that the release date could get postponed by weeks. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited from the makers.

Buzz On Vikram Release Date

#Vikram the @ikamalhaasan action thriller directed by @Dir_Lokesh which was slated for release in March 2022 may be shifted by a few weeks, due to actors recent health issues. pic.twitter.com/O9WPF5jBzK — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 29, 2021

