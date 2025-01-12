Actor Vishal has addressed rumours surrounding his health for the first time, reassuring fans that he is perfectly fine. Speaking at the press screening of his film Madha Gaja Raja, the actor stated, "I don't have any problems right now... I'm fine." Vishal added, "No matter what hardships life throws at you, you will persevere. Now my hands don't shake.. I can even hold the mic properly. Thank you to the fans for the love shown," expressing his determination. He further shared that his hands no longer shake and that he can hold the microphone properly again. The actor thanked his fans for their love and support, as well as the media for standing by him during this time. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ Review: Vishal and Santhanam’s Tamil Comedy Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

He added, "I have got to know one thing. I have realised how many people love me and how many have blessed me with all their heart. I still haven’t replied to 425 messages. All of them had said, recover and come back soon," He then revealed what happened to him and why his hand shaked during the event, “I only had a viral fever, which everybody gets. Only thing was it was on the higher side. My parents asked me not to go for the Madha Gaja Raja programme because I was really unwell. But when I saw the mirror, I could only see director Sundar C sir’s face. I thought that I shouldn’t miss this as this was a function I had been waiting for years. So, I came for the event."

Vishal Shares Health Update

He added " “I am truly indebted to you for your love. I am even a slave. I did not expect this kind of love. After I left the event (the Madha Gaja Raja press meet), many of you had messaged and called. There were enquiries if I had become well. I have survived for 20 years because of your love. I am fine and back on track.” ‘Madha Gaja Raja’: Actor Vishal’s Shaking Hands and Emotional Speech at Pre-Release Event Leave Fans Deeply Concerned About His Health (Watch Video).

Vishal recently attended the pre-release event for his highly anticipated comedy Madha Gaja Raja, despite being unwell. The event, held in Chennai on Sunday (January 5), sparked concern among fans after a video went viral showing the actor's hands shaking. Fans quickly speculated about his health, with many worried about his condition.

