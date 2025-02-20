Vishwak Sen, renowned for his role as Mass Ka Das in Telugu cinema following the success of Falaknuma Das, has been praised for his bold script choices and willingness to experiment. However, his recent film Laila faced heavy criticism for its use of "vulgarity." In a rare move, the actor chose to own up to the criticism and issued a heartfelt apology through an official statement. He assured fans that moving forward, whether his films are "class or mass," they will avoid crossing the line into "vulgarity", emphasising that fans have the right to criticise his work. Laila features Vishwak Sen in a dual role, alongside Akanksha Sharma in the female lead. ‘Laila’ Review: Critics Praise Vishwak Sen’s Bold Performance in the Telugu Action Drama but Slam Its ‘Outdated and Weak Storyline’.

Vishwak Sen Apologises for 'Laila'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishwak Sen (@vishwaksens)

Watch 'Laila' Trailer:

