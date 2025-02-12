An old video of a heated exchange between Telugu actor-director Vishwak Sen and a news anchor resurfaced online on Wednesday (February 12), grabbing widespread attention online. The incident originally took place in 2022 during the promotion of one of his upcoming releases. In the video that has surfaced on X (previously Twitter), TV9 Telugu news anchor Devi Nagavalli is seen asking Vishwak Sen to leave the studio after he told her to behave and not attack him personally. He can be heard saying, "Mind your tongue and don't call me a depressed person or 'Pagal Sen.' Do you understand?" Following this, the anchor repeatedly shouts, "Get out of my studio!" Check out the viral video below. Vishwak Sen Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple Ahead of ‘Laila’ Release (Watch Video).

Telugu Actor Vishwak Sen’s Heated Exchange With News Anchor

Kalesh b/w News Anchor and Telugu Movie actor (tv anchor says get out from the studio to Telugu movie hero😭) pic.twitter.com/WS9G8IfGJV — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 11, 2025

