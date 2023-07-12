Vijay Seuthpathi’s 50th film aka VJS50 has been titled as Maharaja. The film written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan will also see Mamta Mohandas and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. The makers dropped a poster with the tagline ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’. Maharaja is produced under the banners of Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios. Maaveeran: Vijay Sethupathi to do Voiceover in Sivakarthikeyan's Film, is He Playing God? (Watch Video).

VJS50 Title Announced

Even the darkness fear his brutal politics. Beware, he’s coming !! #VJS50 Titled “ #Maharaja ” 👑 Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game 🦅 #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl https://t.co/RpyJNgOOkF — Nithilan Saminathan (@Dir_Nithilan) July 12, 2023

