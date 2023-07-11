Excitement mounts as Vijay Sethupathi reportedly is going to do voiceover in the highly anticipated movie Maaveeran. It is also speculated that Vijay will be playing the role God in the movie. Maaveeran is an action thriller directed by Madonne Ashwin, best known for his work on Mandela. The film features Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. Bharath Sankar is the music director for this film. Arun Viswa bankrolled it under the Shanthi Talkies banner, while Red Giant Movies acquired the distribution rights in Tamil Nadu. Red Giant movies. The makers are aiming to release the movie on July 14, 2023. Maaveeran: First Look Poster of Sivakarthikeyan’s Next Helmed by Madonna Ashwin Out, Film To Hit Theatres On August 11 (View Pic).

