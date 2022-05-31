Tamannaah Bhatia dropped quite a fun video of hers on Instagram that will leave you stunned! As the actress shared a reel on IG that sees her transformation from a a sexy Miss B to her unnamed bro and we are speechless. Right from the style to the antics, Tamannaah's male version of drag looked super cool. FYI, via the clip she was promoting her recently released film F3: Fun and Frustration. Tamannaah Bhatia Shares A Glimpse Of Her Beach Vacay In Thailand (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

