It is not just Rihanna's whose performance during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime that created waves, but someone else managed to grab attention during the same time. And that's her ASL interpreter Justina Miles, whose enthusiastic performance left Twitterati impressed. Rihanna Reveals She is Pregnant With Second Child During Super Bowl Halftime Performance (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reactions Below:

rihanna’s sign language interpreter deserves a raise she was giving it her all 😭 pic.twitter.com/N2BdwuwL1Y — JA (@sleezyjamie) February 13, 2023

Werk Werk Worked!

'Went in Harder Than Rihanna'

'Absolutely Slayin Rihanna'

The ASL interpreter absolutely slayin Rihanna my god pic.twitter.com/CyNujdAfgT — Public Defendering (@fodderyfodder) February 13, 2023

'Went SO HARDDDD'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)