The delayed Pakistani big-budget entertainer The Legend Of Maula Jatt has taken off to a flying start at the global box office. Made reportedly on a budget of $2.5 million, the movie had made about $1.2 Million globally in its opening weekend. Which is quite good for a film that saw limited release since a couple of multiplex chains are not screening the film over monetary disputes. The Legend of Maula Jatt: Mahira Khan’s Intense First Look Poster from Fawad Khan Starrer Out!

