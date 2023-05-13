Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik was recently in hot waters for playing with a loaded gun at his newly launched restaurant in Mumbai. Now, the singer has finally reacted to the said claims. He took to Instagram stories and dropped a long statement dismissing the allegations against him and also adding that the pistol was not loaded. "There is no FIR or police complaint against me," he wrote. As per reports, the gun was offered by one of the bodyguards of Golden Boys to Abdu. Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Reunite to Dance on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Song from Pathaan (Watch Video).

Abdu Rozik Denies Allegations:

Abdu Rozik Instagram

Watch Video of Abdu Rozik Playing With Gun:

In this video, Abdu was seen playing with a loaded gun of th3 bodyguards of Golden Boys (as claimed) at his new restaurant 'Burgiir' in Oshiwara. Later, a complaint was lodged against Abdu at the Oshiwara police station by Mumbai Police. https://t.co/B0QfxAMwvo pic.twitter.com/zq3Gw32Cr9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 12, 2023

