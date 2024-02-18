Abhishek Kumar has fans across the nation, yet little did he anticipate being mobbed by enthusiastic fans. Among them was a die-hard admirer, whose passion for the Bigg Boss 17 star knew no bounds. In an unexpected turn of events, this youngster managed to sneak inside Abhishek’s car in a bid to capture a selfie. This happened as Abhishek was leaving from an event. Check out the viral video below: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar Exudes Charm in Latest Monochrome Pics on Instagram!

Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar Gets Mobbed By Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)