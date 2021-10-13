Eros Now's Aisa Waisa Pyaar series' trailer is out! The anthology stars Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Prit Kamani, Ahsaas Channa, Adah Sharma, Taaha Shah, Rajit Kapur, and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. Going by the clip, the show revolves around four love stories. The anthology highlights unique and endearing pyaar from diverse age groups.

Watch Video:

