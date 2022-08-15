Karam Rajpal quitting Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein is already out in the news as the show is taking a time leap of 20 years. TOI also reported that one of the heroines will be played by Megha Ray, who was originally cast in the show. According to the report Angad Hasija and Reyaansh Vir Chadha have been roped into play the male leads opposite Megha. Angad Hasija Reacts To His Name Being Dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput's Drug Probe, Says 'I Was Devastated'.

Angad Hasija - Reyaansh Vir Chadha (Photo Credit: Instagram)

