Ankita Lokhande shocked her fans today on Instagram. The image read 'It's not goodbye, it's a see you later' while the caption has a waving hand. Her fans are now worried as to why she is going off social media. Many are wondering if it's because soon it will be Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. Others are concerned for her well-being.

Check out Ankita Lokhande's post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Check out their reaction here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)