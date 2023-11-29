Ahead of Sam Bahadur's release on December 1 in theatres, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Now today, they shared a new glimpse from the movie which sees Vicky Kaushal as charismatic war hero Sam Manekshaw. The clip highlights how Vicky has aced the role of Manekshaw brilliantly on screen. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal–Meghna Gulzar’s Film Gives Glimpse Into the Life of ‘No-Nonsense Army Commander’ Sam Manekshaw (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal as Marshal Sam Manekshaw:

VICKY KAUSHAL: ‘SAM BAHADUR’ 2 DAYS TO GO… #SamBahadur - based on the life of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw - is all set to arrive THIS FRIDAY… Here’s the new video unit of the film that stars #VickyKaushal in the central role.



Also features #FatimaSanaShaikh and… pic.twitter.com/W4VdCf8aCo— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

