Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in Sam Bahadur, released on December 1 and has seen a decent start at the box office. Vicky's performance in this Meghna Gulzar directorial has garnered appreciation from netizens and critics. The film received a delightful shoutout from the renowned dairy brand Amul! Amul's creative showcased a playful adaptation of the Sam Bahadur poster, humorously depicting the central figure with one hand holding a stick and a buttered slice of bread in the other. The poster playfully christened the film as 'Sam MaskaShaw,' adding a buttery twist to its title. Now, Vicky shared the same poster and wrote a lovely post on Instagram. Sam Bahadur: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Pride and Gratitude for 'Opportunity To Play Silloo Manekshaw', at Trailer Launch With Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande (View Pics).

Vicky Kaushal Re-shares Amul's Poster About His Film Sam Bahadur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

