As it is said, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 seem to adhere to the same. The lead faces of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the roles of Ram and Priya, shared a reel where they are grooving on an upbeat song. Nakuul Mehta is known for his witty nature and fun filled attitude. On the other hand, Disha too is very bubbly and full of energy. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Update: Ram and Priya’s ‘Cute Romance’ up Next in Sony TV’s Popular Show.

Check Out their reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

