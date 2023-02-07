Ahead of grand finale, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are leaving no stone unturned. Now, as per a promo shared by the channel, we get to see comedian Krushna Abhishek entertaining the top five contestants by mocking them. Right from slamming Shalin Bhanot for his 'overacting' to taking a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, Krushna nailed it. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reunites With Sumbul Touqeer Khan Post Eviction (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

