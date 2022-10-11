Bigg Boss this year seems to be quite chaotic since day one and looks like the same ritual will also continue tonight. As per a latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Gori Nagori getting angry at Sreejita De for calling her 'standardless'. In the clip, we also see Sumbul Touqeer supporting De and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan in favour of Gori. Bigg Boss 16: From Ashmit Patel-Veena Malik to Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer, Reel Lovebirds Who Got Intimate On National TV.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)