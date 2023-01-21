Tonight's (Jan 21) Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 will be hard for all Tina Datta fans. Well, as per new promo released by the channel, we get to see Salman Khan schooling Tina for leaking scandalous information about Shalin Bhanot on national TV. The host also slams her for her gameplay revolving around Shalin. To which, Datta breaks down and says she's tired of giving 'justification'. Later, she also begs to leave the show. Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor Signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Be Part of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

