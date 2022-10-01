Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere tonight and the excitement of the fans is at its peak. As a part of the opening episode, Colors TV has shared a promo of how Udaariyan's Fateh and Tejo will be seen gracing the stage of the show and even shaking a leg. Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek to Host ‘Bigg Buzz’ for Evicted Contestants.

Take a look:

Chaahe aapki favourite jodi ko aap jaano as #PriyAnkit ya #FaTejo, inki bemisaal chemistry ko dekhne ke liye bas aap ready raho! 😍 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 ka grand premiere aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/pM9OXQRQfw — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2022

