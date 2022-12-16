Bigg Boss 16 will now witness the presence of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the sets of the show. The two will be seen promoting their upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera which is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022. As the host Salman Khan welcomes them on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vicky and Kiara will be seen dancing on Govinda’s superhit track, “Main Laila Laila Chilaunga” from the film Anari No 1. Bigg Boss 16: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani Arrive in Style on Sets of Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Video).

