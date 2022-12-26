Miss India 2020 runner-up and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh stunned everyone with her recent appearance. In a recent video which is doing rounds on the internet, Manya can be seen walking down a street in Mumbai with half of her body covered in white paint from head to toe. She sported a black bralette and black shorts and when asked about the appearance she said, she is making a statement. Uorfi Javed Takes Creativity to Next Level As She Stuns in an One-Sleeve Top Made From Can Caps (Watch Video).

Check Out Manya Singh's Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Manya Singh Making a Statement!

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh spotted last night. She had painted her half body white. When asked what she was doing, she said, "I am making a statement." pic.twitter.com/dAEsJHTQ82 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 26, 2022

