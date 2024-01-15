Bigg Boss 17 witnessed an intense Weekend Ka Vaar last night, marked by revelations and emotions. Karan Johar, stepping in for Salman Khan as the host, disclosed how certain contestants exploited Munawar's personal life. Post the episode, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi, went live, addressing the situation. She admitted sharing personal details with Ayesha but was unaware it would be aired nationally. Nazila clarified she aimed to move forward and not perpetuate a situation she didn't create, expressing gratitude for her blessings and sending love to all while healing without harbouring resentment. Check what she said in the video below! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Confesses That He Wants to Go Back to His Ex-Girlfriend Nazila.

Video Shared By Nazila Sitaishi On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazila Sitaishi (@nazilx)

