Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi were the two most talked-about contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17. The duo shared a great bond. They often made headlines for their relationship. On Thursday, Abhishek and Khanzaadi met after a very long time. The duo shared a warm hug and flaunted bright smiles in a video shared by the paparazzi account. This video is a perfect treat for 'AbhiZaadi' fans. Bigg Boss 17's KhanZaadi Unfollows Abhishek Kumar on Instagram; Is It End of AbhiZaadi's Friendship?.

Check Out Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

