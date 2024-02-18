Bigg Boss 17’s Barbie Handa, aka Mannara Chopra, recently criticised Akasa Air for their poor treatment when she was unwell. On social media, she vented, "The worst airline to fly with is @AkasaAir. This is my second time with them. The first time, they damaged my bag, and now, when I'm unwell, they were rude again." The airlines responded on X (formerly Twitter), expressing regret but not waiving the fee. Mannara retorted, saying the staff was rude and the manager didn't address her concerns courteously." Mannara Chopra Reveals Cousin Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Gift Her Cash After Bigg Boss 17 But This is What She Demanded Instead! (Watch Video).

Mannara Chopra's X Post

The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir .this is my second experience with them,first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well they ended up being rude again — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) February 18, 2024

Akasa Air's Response To Mannara

What are you writing sir ,your staff was acting rude to me . I was not feeling well this morning ,I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager . Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue . — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) February 18, 2024

