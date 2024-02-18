Bigg Boss 17’s Barbie Handa, aka Mannara Chopra, recently criticised Akasa Air for their poor treatment when she was unwell. On social media, she vented, "The worst airline to fly with is @AkasaAir. This is my second time with them. The first time, they damaged my bag, and now, when I'm unwell, they were rude again." The airlines responded on X (formerly Twitter), expressing regret but not waiving the fee. Mannara retorted, saying the staff was rude and the manager didn't address her concerns courteously." Mannara Chopra Reveals Cousin Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Gift Her Cash After Bigg Boss 17 But This is What She Demanded Instead! (Watch Video).

Mannara Chopra's X Post

Akasa Air's Response To Mannara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)