On October 20, an unruly passenger caused a major disturbance aboard Akasa Air flight QP 1599 from Bengaluru to Delhi. The man, reportedly under the influence, first got into a heated argument with fellow passengers before engaging in a confrontation with the flight crew. The tense situation escalated to the point where the crew had to physically remove him after the plane landed in Bengaluru. A video circulating online captures the passenger loudly protesting his removal, shouting “Kya zabardasti hai bhenc**d,” as staff drag him off the aircraft. Akasa Air issued a statement affirming that their crew acted according to strict safety protocols designed to protect all passengers. The airline reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on disruptive conduct. Authorities have now started proceedings to place the individual on the no-fly list, as reported by The Times of India. Mid-Air Chaos on Air India Express Flight IX-196: Drunk Passenger Molests Air Hostess, Creates Ruckus on Plane; Held by CISF at Jaipur Airport.

Drunk Passenger Sparks Chaos on Akasa Air Flight

What was supposed to be a simple Bangalore to Delhi flight turned into a full drama episode Passenger boarded on time, everyone settled in, seatbelts clicked, and just when passenger thought they'd take off smoothly… enters one drunk passenger.He started arguing, shouting, and… pic.twitter.com/BsjzEpyTiL — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Karnataka Portfolio ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

