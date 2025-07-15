Kia will launch the Carens Clavis EV today in India. The electric model is expected to share much of its design with the recently introduced Carens Clavis but may include minor updates such as a redesigned front grille, refreshed fog lamps, and a centrally positioned charging port at the front. The automaker teased the Kia Carens Clavis EV on X (formerly Twitter) and said, " A new way to go the distance. Together. The Carens Clavis EV. i-Pedal Regen technology and true 7-seater comfort." As per reports, Kia may offer the Carens Clavis EV in two battery options. It may come with a 51.4 kWh version with an estimated range of up to 490 KM, and a 42 kWh variant that could provide around 390 KM of range. The Kia Carens Clavis EV price is expected to be between INR 19 lakh and INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Tesla Model Y Launched in India at Starting Price of INR 60 Lakh, Deliveries Likely To Begin From Q3 2025; Check Range, Specifications, Features of RWD, Long Range RWD Models.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch Today in India

