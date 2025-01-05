During Bigg Boss 18's family week, Bhavana Pandey, Chahat Pandey’s mother, made a dramatic appearance and confronted Avinash Mishra over alleged disrespectful remarks about her daughter. Bhavana accused Avinash of being a "womaniser" and fiercely defended Chahat's honour. She went on to assert that her daughter never had, nor will ever have, a boyfriend. However, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan exposed Chaahat’s alleged secret affair. Who Is Chaahat Pandey? From Lead Roles in ‘Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya’ and ‘Nath’ to Career Controversies, Know All About ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant.

Chaahat Pandey Dating A Gujarati Guy?

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan did not mince words and exposed Chaahat Pandey’s mother’s claims of her daughter being single. Khan made a big revelation by showing Chaahat a photo of a cake from her alleged "secret" boyfriend, featuring a message that reads, "5 Years Down. Happy Anniversary, My Love." In the same episode, Salman Khan was seen jokingly conversing with Chaahat in Gujarati, playfully hinting that her boyfriend is a gujju.

FYI, amid this, a recent report has surfaced claiming that actress Chaahat introduced her boyfriend to her mother before entering BB 18, but the meeting did not go as planned. According to sources, although Chaahat is in a committed relationship, her mother has expressed strong disapproval. The reason cited is the difference in caste, as her boyfriend is reportedly a Gujarati. ‘Dimaag Se Paidal’: Eisha Singh’s Mother Clashes With Chaahat Pandey’s Maa Over Shalin Bhanot Topic on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Exposes Chaahat Pandey's Secret Relationship

"Chaahat hosted a party before entering Bigg Boss and introduced the boy to her mother, however, her mother has refused to accept her relationship as she wants the actress to get married in the same caste and the boy is Gujarati," reads a report by India Forums.

Chaahat Pandey Begs Avinash Mishra to Stay Mum

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Avinash Mishra, who has collaborated with Chaahat on two serials (Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath), was seen pressuring her to admit her relationship status. Chahat, however, defended herself, saying, "Avinash, aise mat karo." In response, Avinash casually hinted that everyone on set was aware of her secret relationship.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2024!

