The upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19 is generating a lot of excitement. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 will have a grand premiere on August 24, 2025. Amid anticipation surrounding the contestants participating, web series actor and adult video star Shakespeare Tripathy revealed that he was approached to participate in the show. However, the 31-year-old actor has put an end to rumours about his participation with a social media post. He confirmed being approached by Endemol Shine but revealed that he did not receive any confirmation after their discussion. Confirming that he won’t be a part of BB 19, Shakespeare wrote, Few new channels and my fans have been asking me if I’m doing Bigg Boss 19 this year? The answer is No, even though I had a great 1 hour meeting with endemol shine at the Bigg Boss set few days agobut I didn’t get any confirmation and as the show is starting soon I’ve concluded that I’m not on that show." He concluded his note by wishing good luck to everyone participating. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Did TV Actor Paras Kalnawat REJECT Offer To Join Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Adult Video Star Shakespeare Tripathy Denies Being Part of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakespeare Tripathy (@mightyshakespeare)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)