Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is speculated to arrive at the end of June 2023. Reportedly, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and many more celebrities have been approached for the show. Now, as per report in TellyChakkar, it's Indian Idol winner, Abhijeet Sawant, who might be seen on BB OTT 2. Reportedly, the singer is in talks with the makers of the show. However, there's no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rajeev Sen Declines Offer to Participate in Salman Khan's Show (View Post).

Abhijeet Sawant Confirmed For BB OTT?

