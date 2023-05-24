Actor Rajeev Sen, brother of actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, has said that he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2 but won't be able to be a part of it as it is very time-consuming. There were reports of Rajeev being part of the reality show. However, for better communication, he shared a clarification video on Instagram. Rajeev said, "There's this piece of news that is going viral these days. The news is about my participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Reports are claiming I may participate, I am very keen on going on the show." Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to Arrive on May 29 With Salman Khan as Host - Reports.

"So, I had a discussion with my PR and they suggested that I share a video and clear things about my Bigg Boss OTT participation. I think I should clear this once and for all whether I am doing the show or not." He added: "I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time-consuming and longer commitment which I won't be able to give to the show. Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Confirms Being Approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

View Rajeev Sen Post :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

He said that he never says no to work and that it is a very good opportunity. "I've always enjoyed Bigg Boss. But I've decided not to do the show and make it loud and clear. I would like to thank all the love and encouragement that I've got from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show and even I was keen but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile. Thank you."

