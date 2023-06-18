Bigg Boss OTT aired on June 17 and fans of the show are loving every bit of it. Right from the contestants list to the new rules of the show, admirers of BB are glued to JioCinema. Having said that, seems like in less than a day, we have the first couple of the season. Well, as Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen indulging in PDA on BB OTT 2. That's not it, as the actress also confessed to the model that she likes her. So, are they into each other? Only time will tell. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Contestant Puneet Superstar Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Rude Behaviour.

Cuties Jiya Shankar and Jade Hadid:

Sparks are flying between #JiaShankar and #Hadid Jia and Hadid are engaging in playful flirting, and this chemistry might soon give rise to a budding new love as Jia tells Hadid that she likes him! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lb1KHGJ9t7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 18, 2023

