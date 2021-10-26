Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is going places. As after her first film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, the pretty face will now be seen in a music video titled Bijlee Bijlee. Shweta took to her social media and dropped the first look of Palak from the track. In the poster, Palak can be seen in a badass black outfit looking straight into the lenses. The song releases on October 30.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

