Fans have already made Sidharth Shukla trend on social media before. Ever since the release of the trailer of his web debut show Broken But Beautiful 3, they have flooded Twitter with praises for the star.

Check Out Their Tweet Here:

What A Trailer

What a trailer ! All time we were emotional while watching it. We would like to thank all the actors and team behind this incredible series.. what an effort.. You just made all fall for @sidharth_shukla more, can't wait more for BBB3 to release BBB3 TRAILER OUT AND ITS YUMMY ♡ — WINGS (@wingsoffly) May 16, 2021

Fan Thanking The Team

Thank u @altbalaji Thank u @ektarkapoor Ma'am Thank u @SaritaTanwar ji Thank u @sidharth_shukla Thank u #BrokenButBeautiful3 team for such a beautiful trailer BBB3 TRAILER OUT pic.twitter.com/Mx4Ec8xJ6l — kasim sowdhagar (@sowdhagar) May 16, 2021

Sidharth Killed It

What a trailer 🔥🔥🔥🔥@sidharth_shukla you killed it my boy!!! Shine bright like a diamond❤️💎 All the best bub its already a hit ❤️🔥 BBB3 TRAILER OUT Thank you @altbalaji for choose sidharth as #AgastyaRao … He surely gonna make it huge❤️ — SidNaaz❤️||Agastya Rao🖤 (@SidNaaz_MyLife) May 16, 2021

Heartwrenching Tale

Wow..what a heartwrenching tale of passion which breaks you & yet makes you feel beautiful... The essence of Love is captured so amazingly in the depiction of these two wild hearts entwined in love- Aching to be with eachother& still cant be together 💔❤️#BrokenButBeauiful3 pic.twitter.com/1KOiC03259 — SidNaaz United FC (@sidnaazunitedfc) May 16, 2021

Fan Shares Excitment

Emotional Fan

I am so damn emotional!It made me cry of Happiness😭A🔥M🔥A🔥Z🔥I🔥N🔥G #SidharthShukla as #AgastyaRao All the best to the entire team!This is going to be a huge success & block buster🌟❤️ BBB3 TRAILER OUT — Anamika Gupta (@Anamika68772178) May 16, 2021

