Makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 dropped its official teaser and it features soothing chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee that was a joy to watch. Two broken souls going through pain find each other's company to fall in the beauty of unconditional love and audiences might surely love the fresh chemistry of former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla alongside Sonia Rathee who make for a good pairing on-screen.

Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser

