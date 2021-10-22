CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) apologised to actress Sudhaa Chandran after she shared a video on being stopped at airport for prosthetic limb. CISF tweeted, "We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics & assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." Earlier on Thursday (October 21), Sudhaa also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a specific card for senior citizens like her so that they can avoid being 'grilled' by the airport authorities.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

CISF apologises to actor Sudhaa Chandran after she shared a video on being stopped at airport for prosthetic limb. "We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics & assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." pic.twitter.com/oaVThYB0Lv — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

