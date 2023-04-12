The rumours just got true as a Harry Potter prequel series is officially confirmed to be in develoment for MAX. The series is described as a "decade-long" series which is said to be even more faithful to the books and will feature a brand-new cast. Alongside the announcement, the official logo for the show was revealed as well. Harry Potter TV Series in Works at HBO, Each Season Based on One of JK Rowling’s Books – Reports.

Check Out the Announcement and Details:

The official logo for the live-action ‘HARRY POTTER’ series. The decade-long adaption will feature an all-new cast. pic.twitter.com/i1xPvhew9k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

A ‘HARRY POTTER’ reboot is officially in the works at MAX. The series is described as a decade-long faithful adaption of the books. pic.twitter.com/Sx3Jn66agE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)