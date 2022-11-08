The official trailer of Dharavi Bank starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Anand Oberoi as the leads is out! The video is high on action and thrills which sees Oberoi as a policeman named Jayant Gavaskar, who's trying to catch hold Shetty, the kingpin of the crime nexus in Dharavi. The show releases on November 19 on MX Player. Dharavi Bank First Look: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni’s Crime Thriller Series To Premiere On MX Player (View Pics).

Watch Dharavi Bank Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)