Recently, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was at a fan event in Mumbra. However, the fun night turned into chaos when NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad got into an ugly argument with Munawar's friend. In a viral video, Awhad is seen yelling at some men on stage, including Munawar's friend Sadakat Khan, who tried to explain he was with the comedian. The argument got heated, and Munawar's friend refused to leave the stage, visibly upset. The event in Mumbra was already in the news due to police using force to control the crowd and some thefts occurring amidst the commotion. Munawar Faruqui Strikes ‘Happy Poses’ in White Casuals; BB 17 Winner Says He Broke Egos of Many in Shayari Style (View Pics).

Watch The Viral Video From Munawar Faruqui's Mumbra Event

Abusive Kalesh b/w Ex. Former Housing Minister of Maharashtra Jeetendra Aswad and Friend of #MunawarFaraqui Sadakat Khan during Munawar Meetup pic.twitter.com/eEMz26ArJJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 18, 2024

