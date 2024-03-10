Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been summoned for questioning by Gurugram Police after a video of him assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur (aka Maxtern) went viral. Thakur filed a police case against Yadav, accusing him of attempted assault with intent to cause grievous hurt. Authorities have sent a notice to Yadav requesting his presence for interrogation on Tuesday (March 12). Meanwhile, Elvish even defended his actions in an Instagram video. Rajat Dalal Claims He's Going to Maxtern's House; Fitness Influencer Also Invites Elvish Yadav and His Men to Come There and Bury the Hatchet (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Summoned By Police

Elvish Yadav Issues Clarification Over Assault Video 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)