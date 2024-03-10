Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been summoned for questioning by Gurugram Police after a video of him assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur (aka Maxtern) went viral. Thakur filed a police case against Yadav, accusing him of attempted assault with intent to cause grievous hurt. Authorities have sent a notice to Yadav requesting his presence for interrogation on Tuesday (March 12). Meanwhile, Elvish even defended his actions in an Instagram video. Rajat Dalal Claims He's Going to Maxtern's House; Fitness Influencer Also Invites Elvish Yadav and His Men to Come There and Bury the Hatchet (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Summoned By Police

The Gurugram Police have issued a notice to social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav asking him to join the investigation into the case of physically assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur at a garment shop in Delhi. Read more: https://t.co/kOSWkVItyh#Gurugram… pic.twitter.com/JXXlUL0vCi — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 10, 2024

Elvish Yadav Issues Clarification Over Assault Video

My Side Of Story. pic.twitter.com/bRDK9Hxvp8 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 9, 2024

