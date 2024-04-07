YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on March 17, 2024, in connection with the snake venom case and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, the popular social media figure was granted bail a few days later. The Noida police recently filed a 1,200-page chargesheet in the Uttar Pradesh court alleging that Elvish Yadav made use of a virtual phone number to coordinate the supply of snake venom for the rave parties. According to the chargesheet filed in a Uttar Pradesh court yesterday, April 6, Elvish used a virtual phone number for better privacy and independence from a specific device or location. The chargesheet also names eight accused and contains statements by 24 witnesses spilling shocking details on how the YouTuber made arrangements for snake venom at rave parties. The chargesheet said that when a party was planned and venom was required, Elvish Yadav used the virtual number to call his friend Vinay. Vinay would then pass the message to snake charmers, and they would reach the party's venue with the snakes. Elvish Yadav Faces Chargesheet by Noida Police – Details Inside.

Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Numbers To Arrange Snake Venom at Parties

