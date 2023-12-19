Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Manu Punjabi, recently defended Munawar Faruqui amid accusations from his ex-flame, Ayesha Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard. In a video release, Punjabi dismissed Khan's claims of lying, cheating, and double dating, alleging that she fabricated allegations for fame. Expressing skepticism, Punjabi highlighted how some individuals resort to falsehoods for the limelight, asserting Khan's actions as deceitful and aimed at tarnishing Faruqui's reputation. Munawar Faruqui's Alleged GF Nazila Sitaishi Breaks Down on Insta Live, Accuses Bigg Boss 17 Contestant of Infidelity and Multidating (Watch Video).

See Mannu Punjabi's Video Here:

exposing 🚨 Fame,and hunger for footage makes people do anything even destroy someone's image. That's what #AyeshaKhan tried to do and #BiggBoss for TRP UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/xpQTO3XXAR — Md Nizam (@immdnizam) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)