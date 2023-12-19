In a candid revelation, Nazila Sitaishi disputed Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui's claims, branding them as false. Alleging deceit and infidelity beyond Ayesha Khan, she accused him of multi-dating and cheating on multiple women. Overwhelmed with emotion, she disassociated herself from Munawar Faruqui, tearfully expressing her stance during an emotional Instagram Live session, marking a poignant and public fallout between the two. Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Bigg Boss 17’s Wild Card Entry Who Accused Munawar Faruqui of Double Dating.

See Munawar Faruqui's Ex Nazila's Confession Here:

🚨 BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

